Milwaukee boy killed, abuse support biker group following case

Andrez Martina, accused of killing his 12-year-old grandson Andre Smith II, is expected to make an initial court appearance Thursday, Sept. 2.

Martina was initially expected to appear Wednesday on a homicide charge, among other counts. The Milwaukee Police Department said that afternoon that he was is in custody but had not been turned over to Milwaukee County.

Growing impatient, the boy's mother told the court she wants justice served. Meanwhile, outside the Milwaukee County Courthouse, a group of bikers known as the Guardians of the Children say they will be following the case every step of the way.

"Pain. It’s just terrible," said Robert "T-Bone" Taylor with Guardians of the Children.

"It’s just sickening, you know? I go to court sometimes two to three times a week. We hear this all the time," said John "Pipes" Klein, the group's court liaison.

Andrez Martina

For years, the group's Hawg City chapter has accompanied family members impacted by child abuse as their cases make their way through the court. This is one of the worst cases the group has encountered.

"The one thing we can do as a whole is speak up. When you see something, don’t be afraid to open your mouth up and speak for these children," said Lenny "Steeler" Johnson, Guardians of the Children director of public relations.

Andre Smith II

According to prosecutors, Martina believed Smith had stolen money out of his wallet. Smith's 8-year-old brother allegedly told police that Martina struck Smith with a "mallet, sledgehammer, coat rack and cane." The boy suffered a severe skull fracture and was pronounced dead at Children's Wisconsin on Sunday, Aug. 29.

"We’re going to take it on as the court – we’ll go to all the hearings," said Klein.

Martina also served time for a 1989 homicide and was released. FOX6 News requested records of that case. Because of the case's age, officials said someone is searching a warehouse for the documents and would be able to provide them Thursday.

