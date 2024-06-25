Missing Milwaukee emotional support dog; family seeks help

A Milwaukee family who lives near Wisconsin State Fair Park is desperately searching for their dog after he got out by mistake.

He's more than a pet; the pup supports two kids with disabilities.

This family isn't complete.

They are missing Enzo, a six-year-old pug-pomeranian who has not been seen since Thursday, June 20.

Danielle Randel's daughter Melina has nerve palsy and other developmental delays. She uses a wheelchair.

"We’re really struggling without him," Randel said. "Enzo slipped out while we were kind of getting Melina’s stuff back and forth – she has a lot of equipment."

Enzo has been a non-certified emotional support dog since she was two.

"He’s a big part of the family – we spend a lot of time playing with him," Randel said. "He’s kind of taught her how to be gentle, how to interact and without him here, it's been rough."

Amira Reeves is the daughter of Randel’s boyfriend. She also lives there and relies on Enzo to help her cope with autism.

"I really love playing with Enzo," Reeves said. "He’s our first pet and is gone already, and I feel really sad about him."

The family said that the moment they realized Enzo was missing, they checked every camera in this neighborhood, asked neighbors and even went to Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission every day to see if he’s there, but no one has seen him.

"We’ve been posting nonstop on Facebook, Nextdoor, just all over the place. We have about 100 flyers out and about now all throughout the city here," Randel said.

Enzo's absence is something Melina and Amira can't comprehend yet. Randel fears if he doesn't return home, it will be hard on them.

"Long-term, it’s something that will really affect them," she said.

The family is offering a cash reward for anyone who finds Enzo.

He is microchipped. He's brown and white, with a heart-shape on his right side. If you spot him, call animal control at 414-649-8640 or police at 414-935-7360.