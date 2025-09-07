Police: Lost boy in Milwaukee found safe, identified

article

UPDATE: Police said the lost child has been identified and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a lost child.

What we know:

The child is described as a Black male, approximately 5 or 6 years old, standing 4 feet tall and weighing around 50 pounds. He has short natural black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white "True Religion" T-shirt with designer jeans that had fashion cuts on the front legs.

According to police, the boy has limited verbal skills and was unable to provide his name. He was found around 11 a.m. Sunday near 107th and Stark by a good samaritan.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.