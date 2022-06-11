Missing man last seen in Stevens Point; statewide alert

article

Waupaca County deputies are asking for help locating a missing Town of Royalton man last seen in Stevens Point Friday morning.

Brandon Colligan is a 26-year-old white male, standing 5'10", 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve dress shirt and blue shorts.

According to police, Brandon met with a friend in Stevens Point for coffee, exited the coffee shop to obtain an unknown item and did not return to the coffee shop and was acting strange, according to his friend.

The vehicle was later located abandoned in Town of Royalton close to a family member's residence. His phone and wallet were left in the vehicle.



Brandon has been known to travel to Milwaukee and to Madison.