Missing Links in Mequon: Golf courses and more for all ages

Want to play a round of golf or work on your swing this summer? Missing Links Golf Course and Driving Range in Mequon is a perfect place to go to practice, learn and play for all ages.

Missing Links has seven hitting bays that are equipped with TopTracer ball tracking systems which are ideal for retooling your golf game or just having fun with virtual golf.

For more information on Missing Links Golf Course and Driving Range, you can go to missinglinksmequon.com.

