Missing 9-year-old Kenosha boy found safe
KENOSHA, Wis. - UPDATE: The Kenosha Police Department says a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe.
The original missing persons notice is available below.
The Kenosha Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing child.
Police said 9-year-old Jovan Wash did not return home on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and has not been seen since 9 p.m.
He was last seen in the area of 56th Street and Green Bay Road in Kenosha.
Wash is described as 4 feet tall, 80 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length dreads. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black crocks and black jogging pants.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.