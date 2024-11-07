Expand / Collapse search

Missing 9-year-old Kenosha boy found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 7, 2024 5:43am CST
Jovan Wash

    • Kenosha police said a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe. 
    • He was last seen on Wednesday night in the area of 56th Street and Green Bay Road.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.

KENOSHA, Wis. - UPDATE: The Kenosha Police Department says a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe. 

The original missing persons notice is available below. 

The Kenosha Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. 

Police said 9-year-old Jovan Wash did not return home on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and has not been seen since 9 p.m. 

He was last seen in the area of 56th Street and Green Bay Road in Kenosha. 

Wash is described as 4 feet tall, 80 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length dreads. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black crocks and black jogging pants. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.

