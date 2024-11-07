Missing 9-year-old Kenosha boy found safe

article

The Brief Kenosha police said a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe. He was last seen on Wednesday night in the area of 56th Street and Green Bay Road. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.



UPDATE: The Kenosha Police Department says a missing 9-year-old boy has been found safe.

The original missing persons notice is available below.

The Kenosha Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing child.

Police said 9-year-old Jovan Wash did not return home on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and has not been seen since 9 p.m.

He was last seen in the area of 56th Street and Green Bay Road in Kenosha.

Wash is described as 4 feet tall, 80 pounds, with brown eyes and shoulder-length dreads. He was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, black crocks and black jogging pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.