Missing endangered Cudahy teen last seen over the weekend

The Brief The Cudahy Police Department is looking for a missing endangered teenager, 15-year-old Genesis Wayne. Police said Wayne ran away from her home near Buckhorn and Grange around 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.



Wayne is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black tank top, pink and purple pajama pants, purple bonnet and purple Crocs.

Police said she is off her medication and when unmedicated, could become suicidal.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CPD at 414-769-2260.