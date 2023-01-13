Missing Cudahy woman; last seen at St. Luke's South Shore Hospital

article

The Cudahy Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing woman. Lisa Hurt, 59, was last seen Thursday, Jan. 12 after she was discharged from St. Luke's South Shore Hospital.

Lisa was sent by private ambulance to St. Luke's South Shore from Dewey Behavioral Health. Lisa left the hospital after receiving treatment. She was given a bus pass and has not returned home.

She left the facility northbound on foot on South Lake Drive. She is not believed to be dangerous.

She is described as a female, black, 5'09" tall, 89 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a navy blue sweater vest, black sweatpants, house shoes, possibly with hospital wristbands.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260.