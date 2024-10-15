Missing Brown Deer boy; last seen near 64th and Brown Deer Road
article
BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child.
10-year-old Kyle Taskey was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 in the area of 64th Street and Brown Deer Road in Brown Deer.
Kyle is described as a male, black, 4’08" tall, 98 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants with no shoes or socks.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
If Kyle Taskey is seen or located, please immediately contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900 and reference case 24-014065.