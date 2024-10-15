Missing Brown Deer boy; last seen near 64th and Brown Deer Road

article

The Brief Brown Deer police need your help locating a 10-year-old boy. Kyle Taskey was last seen just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14. If you have any information about Kyle's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the police.



The Brown Deer Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing child.

10-year-old Kyle Taskey was last seen around 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14 in the area of 64th Street and Brown Deer Road in Brown Deer.

Kyle is described as a male, black, 4’08" tall, 98 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and tan pants with no shoes or socks.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If Kyle Taskey is seen or located, please immediately contact the Brown Deer Police Department at 414-371-2900 and reference case 24-014065.