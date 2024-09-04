Missing blanket; Wisconsin family hopes to find, has special meaning

The Brief A Fond du Lac County family needs help solving the case of a missing blanket with a special meaning. The blanket was last seen on Tuesday at Children's Wisconsin. A spokesperson for the hospital said they are looking into the situation.



The cherished item was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee. The blanket belongs to 8-year-old Remington Rojas.

Her parents say it’s the only thing connecting her to her twin brother Malachi, who was stillborn.

"That is her only connection with him, which is the blanket," ____________

A special connection woven through the seams of this blanket, a prized possession with extra sentimental value is now lost.

"It’s like gray and blue, and it has zigzags on it," Remington Rojas said.

The family is hoping it will soon be found.

"Him being cremated in his, and her being able to sleep with hers every night, she felt a lot closer to him with it, so to be able to give that back to her is priceless," mother Dallas Baer said.

Baer made the blankets, saying it’s a link between the two.

"She didn’t get time with him, none of us got time with him in the real world," she said. "We didn’t get to see them grow up together."

Remington lost the blanket while at an appointment at the hospital.

Her parents then made a post on Facebook, getting hundreds of shares.

"We weren’t expecting to have an interview with FOX6 over her blanket, but it just goes to show the power of social media," father Randy Rojas said. " "It’d mean the world."

"[I’d be] happy [...] because I get to use it again," Remington Rojas said.

The family said they have been in contact with Children’s Wisconsin.

If you find the blanket, they ask that you turn it into the lost and found, no questions asked. A spokesperson for the hospital said they are looking into the situation.