Missing 77-year-old woman; Milwaukee police seek help

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to find critically missing 77-year-old Emma Price.

She was last seen around 8 a.m. Monday morning, March 18. She was last seen near Granville and Bradley, wearing a black and gray colored jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Price is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 145 pounds with medium-length gray hair and brown eyes.

Police said she may be the passenger of a 2018 gray-colored Chevrolet Impala and is known to wear a lot of gold-colored jewelry.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the MPD District 4 at 414-935-7242.