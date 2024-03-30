Missing 21-year-old Milwaukee man, not seen since October 2023

article

Milwaukee police need your help finding a missing 21-year-old who has not been seen since last year.

Zadorion Sobolik-Sanders was reported missing on March 24, 2024, but has not been seen since Oct. 1, 2023.

He was last seen in the area near 64th and Custer.

Zadorion Sobolik-Sanders. Photo Courtesy: Mary Sobolik

Zadorion is described as an African American male, 21-years-old, 6’ 02", weighs 179 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Milwaukee police say he is not a critical missing at this time.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.