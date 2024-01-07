Expand / Collapse search

Missing 13-year-old Milwaukee girl; police seek help

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Azoria R. Jones

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a 13-year-old girl deemed critically missing.

Police said Azoria Jones was last seen Saturday, Jan. 6, near 35th and Kaul. Jones was wearing a pink coat, tank top and black jeans.

She’s described as 5-foot-2-inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District Four at 414-935-7242.