Missing 13-year-old Milwaukee girl; police seek help
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a 13-year-old girl deemed critically missing.
Police said Azoria Jones was last seen Saturday, Jan. 6, near 35th and Kaul. Jones was wearing a pink coat, tank top and black jeans.
She’s described as 5-foot-2-inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department District Four at 414-935-7242.