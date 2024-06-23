Miss Wisconsin 2024: Mandi Genord crowned

Mandi Genord has been crowned Miss Wisconsin 2024. She joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about her experience.

Established in 1936, the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization is a state affiliate of the Miss America Organization. Miss Wisconsin and its local affiliates are dedicated to supporting continuing education through scholarships, facilitating community service and volunteerism, promoting personal growth and leadership skills, and instilling confidence among the young women who participate in the program.