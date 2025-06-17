The Brief The man accused of shooting Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses has ties to Wisconsin that date back decades. FOX6 News found Vance Boelter has connections from western to southeast Wisconsin. Boelter is being held without bail on federal stalking and murder charges. He also faces state murder charges.



The man charged with assassinating a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband, and seriously injuring another lawmaker and his wife, has Wisconsin ties going back to the late 1990s.

Vance Boelter and Wisconsin

Local perspective:

Investigators say accused shooter Vance Boelter had notebooks with plans and names – all Democrats. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin said their names were on the list.

FOX6 News also found Wisconsin connections to the accused shooter from western Wisconsin to southeast Wisconsin.

Former site of "Souljer Security" registered to Vance Boelter in Arcadia, Wisconsin

In 1997, Boelter owned a former methodist church in Arcadia, roughly 45 miles south of Eau Claire, according to county records and the historical society. In 1999, he organized a private security company with the state called "Souljer Security" registered to that Arcadia church.

Records show the church was sold in 2003, and the state dissolved the LLC in 2010.

In 2005, public records show Boelter and his wife purchased a home in the town of Sheboygan. The following year, he incorporated "Revoformation Ministries" with the state, listing himself and his wife. The purpose was stated as: "Religious ministry to people by teaching, training, books, missions."

In 2012, the state dissolved "Revoformation Ministries," and the Boelters sold the town of Sheboygan home in 2014.

Revoformation Ministries registered to Vance Boelter

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

On Monday, Minnesota's federal prosecutor said Boelter spent months preparing for the shootings and went to four lawmakers' homes on the day of the murders. Former Democratic State House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed. State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded.

"Boelter stalked his victims like prey," said Joseph Thompson, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Minnesota.

At the time of the shootings, Boelter was listed as director of a private security company created by his wife.

Vance Boelter arrested in Minnesota

"He concealed himself as a police officer, outfitting his black SUV with police lights and police license plate, black tactical vest with body armor, carrying a police flashlight and handgun," said Thompson.

The shootings early Saturday morning prompted the largest manhunt in Minnesota history. Boelter was arrested near his home on Sunday night.

Boelter is being held without bail on federal stalking and murder charges. He also faces state murder charges.