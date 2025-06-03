Milwaukee shootings Monday, 4 wounded in 3 separate incidents

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred on Monday, June 2. The circumstances leading up to the shootings are under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.



Four people were wounded in three separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee on Monday, June 2.

27th and Center

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 8:55 p.m. a 28-year-old sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital.

Milwaukee police are looking for whoever is responsible for the shooting.

Unknown location

What we know:

Police are investigating another shooting that happened at approximately 9:45 p.m., at an unknown location.

The victim, a 21-year-old, sustained gunshot wounds and arrived at the hospital for treatment.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Police are seeking an unknown shooter.

18th and Hadley

What we know:

Around 10:19 p.m. two people were shot. Victim #1, a 24-year-old, was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Victim #2, a 19-year-old, arrived at the hospital for treatment of injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation; however, there appears to have been an exchange of gunfire between both victims and additional unknown suspects.

The 24-year-old and the 19-year-old were taken into custody.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Milwaukee police continue to seek additional unknown suspects. Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

MPD tips

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.