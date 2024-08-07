Milwaukee's Summerfest 2025 dates announced

article

Summerfest is set to return with the three-weekend format in 2025.

Milwaukee World Festival Inc. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, announced its dates for next year, and it will fall on both Juneteenth and the Fourth of July.

Those dates are:

• Thursday – Saturday, June 19-21

• Thursday – Saturday, June 26-28

• Thursday – Saturday, July 3-5

The upcoming 57th installment of the music festival will be the first time it includes Juneteenth programming.

Summerfest will partner with Northcott Neighborhood House, the host of Milwaukee’s Juneteenth celebration, to bring additional programming on the evening of June 19.

MWF previously reported that attendance for the 2024 edition of the Big Gig was 555,925. That is down just shy of 11% from Summerfest 2023.

Tickets for 2025 and additional information will be made available at a later date.