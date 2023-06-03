Milwaukee's 'Ride with Pride' unites 'riders, allies, friends'

Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday morning, June 3 for a Pride Month event. The goal of the "Ride with Pride" was to promote inclusion and increase visibility.

"For me, it's just seeing a group of riders, allies, friends, come out once a year and do this ride to Pride," said Adrian Wade.

The annual event that brings motorcycle riders together during Pride Month.

"A lot of LGBT riders don't feel comfortable in most of their riding groups," said Matthew Fitzgerald. "We formed Pride Rides to give people a space where they can feel welcome and accepted."

Pride Rides Wisconsin organized the event. It was a day of impact and meaning.

"It's alright that you're gay or LGBT or even if it's an ally," said Eduardo Zamora. "We have quite a few allies that are with our group and part of our group, as well."

The ride started at the Harley-Davidson Museum and weaved through several Milwaukee streets.

"We see a lot of people honking and waving at us," said Fitzgerald.

"It's a good feeling," said Zamora. "We actually got a lot of positive comments from people."

Organizers said the event is important.

"We're still facing problems all over the country," said Fitzgerald.

The motorcycle ride was filled with enthusiasm, unity and inclusion.

"We're ordinary people: Your neighbors, people you go to church with and everything else," said Wade.

The ride passed the festival grounds with PrideFest taking place and ended at the Harbor Room.