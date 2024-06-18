Milwaukee's police chief, an applicant for Austin top cop position

article

The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) confirmed with FOX6 News on Tuesday, June 18 that Police Chief Jeffrey Norman is an applicant for the Austin, Texas police chief position.

The department issued a brief statement saying, "Chief Norman’s applicant status has no bearing on the Chief’s commitment to the City of Milwaukee, and the safety and well-being of all residents."

Norman was sworn in as Milwaukee's 22nd chief of police on Nov. 15, 2021. The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) confirmed Norman as the permanent chief earlier that same month. The vote was unanimous. With his swearing in, he earned a four-year term as police chief in the city.

This is a developing story.