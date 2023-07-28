Milwaukee's Northridge Mall; deal to buy falls through

article

A deal with Northridge Mall's prospective buyer, Phoenix Investors, has fallen through. The once-popular mall has been closed since 2003.

"The city’s priorities for the property are safety and, ultimately, productive use of the property that benefits the neighbors, the northwest side, and the entire city. A demand was made of city government that included reversing a court-ordered razing, forgiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines and forfeitures, and changing the zoning to accommodate indoor warehouse storage. We were not comfortable with those demands. Milwaukee will continue the efforts to advance thoughtful and positive development at the privately-held property. We will also fully participate in the ongoing court case to remedy the problems at the site," said Jeff Fleming, Director of Communications for Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

In 2019, the city issued an order to tear the building down. That case is still in court.

Milwaukee-based Phoenix Northridge Industrial Investors was under contract to buy the old mall from its current owner, Black Spruce.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

SKYFOX: Aerial view of Northridge Mall property in Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Fire Department said it responded to five fires at the abandoned mall from July 2022 to December 2022.