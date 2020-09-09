Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes will reopen to the public on Saturday, Sept. 26 \with reduced hours and an advanced registration system. The Domes closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All three Domes will open Wednesdays-Fridays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sundays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Mitchell Park Domes
Before visiting, guests will need to reserve a timeslot at mitchellparkdomes.com. A maximum of 45 visitors will be admitted during each 20-minute window, although there is no time limit on how long visitors can spend at the Domes. The reservation system will begin taking advance reservations starting September 16. No walk-up admissions will be allowed at this time.
To help keep staff and visitors safe masks will be required, and visitors will follow a one-way route through the three Domes.
Visit mitchellparkdomes.com to reserve a time slot or call the visitor center at 414-257-5600 for information.