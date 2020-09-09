Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes to reopen Saturday, Sept. 26

article

Milwaukee's Mitchell Park Domes will reopen to the public on Saturday, Sept. 26 \with reduced hours and an advanced registration system. The Domes closed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All three Domes will open Wednesdays-Fridays from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Saturday-Sundays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Before visiting, guests will need to reserve a timeslot at mitchellparkdomes.com. A maximum of 45 visitors will be admitted during each 20-minute window, although there is no time limit on how long visitors can spend at the Domes. The reservation system will begin taking advance reservations starting September 16. No walk-up admissions will be allowed at this time.

To help keep staff and visitors safe masks will be required, and visitors will follow a one-way route through the three Domes.

Visit mitchellparkdomes.com to reserve a time slot or call the visitor center at 414-257-5600 for information.