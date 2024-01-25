Milwaukee's Jewish Community Center food pantry

Jewish Community Pantry provides emergency food
Brian Kramp is there all morning learning more about the mission of the pantry that’s been around since 1976.
Milwaukee's Jewish Community Center launched its very own food pantry nearly 50 years ago as a temporary solution for local families facing hunger. Fortunately, the pantry’s mission continues because of the ongoing need for food in our community. Brian Kramp is at JCP seeing how Senior Stockboxes help navigate tough times for those 60 and older.
Local families facing hunger
Brian Kramp is at JCP seeing how Senior Stockboxes help navigate tough times for those 60 and older.
Milwaukee Diaper Mission
Brian Kramp is at the Jewish Community Pantry where their partnership with the mission is assisting in filling a critical need of diapers for families in our community.
Regular screenings are essential
Brian Kramp is seeing why regular screenings are essential to keeping our community healthy.
Mission of the pantry
Brian Kramp is learning more about the mission of the pantry and a program that offers guests to shop for themselves and choose foods that support their family's needs.
Provides emergency food
Brian Kramp is there all morning learning more about the mission of the pantry