Milwaukee's Chill on the Hill 2023 season begins June 6

The Chill on the Hill 2023 season begins Tuesday, June 6 and will run 12 weeks until Tuesday, Aug. 29. Show time is 6:30 p.m. Fourth of July Chalet entertainment is being presented by the Humboldt Park 4th of July Association.

2023 Chill on the Hill lineup

June 6: Shamewave, Collections of Colonies of Bees

June 13: Pulpa de Guayaba, Joe Huber

June 20: American Legion Band

June 27: Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

July 4: 4th of July Celebration produced by the Humboldt Park 4th of July Association (Music TBA)

July 11: Bella Brutto, Barb Stephan

July 18: Lost Orange Cat, Elephonic

July 25: Ben Harold and The Rising, Dope Music Crew

Aug. 1: Scam Likely, The Grovelers

Aug. 8: NilexNile, Cozy Danger

Aug. 15: Smoke n Mirrors, Cosmic Endeavors

Aug. 22: Ben Mulwana, Whiskeybelles

Aug. 29: Dick Satan Trio, Shonn Hinton

All acts are subject to change without notice.

This summer tradition will be the 18th season of Chill on the Hill at the Humboldt Park Band Chalet. Chill on the Hill is paid for by sponsorships, donations, and BVNA memberships. Production and fundraising is done completely by volunteers.