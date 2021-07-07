Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee's Chef Adam Pawlak cooks skirt steak enchiladas

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee's own former Hell's Kitchen contestant Chef Adam Pawlak joined the FOX6 WakeUp team to talk about his experience cooking for some of the biggest names in the culinary world – and to cook the dish that earned that huge compliment from Chef Aarón, skirt steak enchiladas.

MILWAUKEE - It's a sizzling summer on FOX6 with an all-new episode of MasterChef Legends airing every Wednesday night. Cooking for Chef Gordon Ramsay and Chef Aarón Sánchez takes skill and guts!

