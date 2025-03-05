Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood is home to new restaurant

By
Published  March 5, 2025 7:32am CST
Out and About
Ni Burmese in Bay View

Brian Kramp is at Ni Burmese where traditional dishes from Myanmar (Mee-an-Mar) are served for lunch and dinner.

The menu at Bay View’s newest restaurant was inspired by family recipes passed down through generations in a country that’s more than 8,000 miles away. Brian Kramp is learning about the national dish of Myanmar proudly served at Ni Burmese.

A look at the menu

Dishes with tangy spices

Slow-cooked fish to coconut chicken soup

Fermented Tea leaf Salad

New culinary adventure

Brian Kramp is with the owner who offers a menu filled with flavors made with real spices & tradition.

