Milwaukee's Baird Center, $456M expansion; sneak peek at new space

More than two-and-a-half years ago, a groundbreaking was held at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee to start a massive $456 million expansion.

On Tuesday, May 7, FOX6 WakeUp viewers are getting a sneak peek of the new space. Brian Kramp is in the Baird Ballroom with a look at the newest additions to Wisconsin’s premier convention center.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News