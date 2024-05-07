Milwaukee's Baird Center, $456M expansion; sneak peek at new space

Sneak peek at the expanded Baird Center
More than two-and-a-half years ago, a groundbreaking was held at the Baird Center in downtown Milwaukee to start a massive $456 million expansion.
On Tuesday, May 7, FOX6 WakeUp viewers are getting a sneak peek of the new space. Brian Kramp is in the Baird Ballroom with a look at the newest additions to Wisconsin’s premier convention center.
Expanded Baird Center, new views of Milwaukee
In a few weeks you can be among the first to view Milwaukee’s newest crown jewel, the expanded Baird Center. Brian Kramp has a sneak peek of the state-of-the-art venue that features the latest green building technology, inclusive accommodations, and a spectacular view of the city from the Sky View Terrace.
Sensory room at the Baird Center
Once completed, the new Baird Center is projected to attract an additional 100,000 out-of-state visitors annually, but the designers have been very conscious about their guest’s needs. Brian Kramp is how Baird Center has become certified Sensory Inclusive with sensory rooms and much more.
Finishing touches at expanded Baird Center
The $456 million Baird Center expansion has brought the exposition hall to 300,000 contiguous square feet allowing the center to be suitable more much larger events. Brian Kramp is in Expo Hall E seeing how that will be a game changer for bringing in national attractions.
The $456 million Baird Center expansion in downtown Milwaukee reached "substantial completion" on Friday, March 29, officials noted in a news release.
Collaborative Staircase and Water Feature
The Cove at the Baird Center
In a few weeks you can be among the first to view Milwaukee’s newest crown jewel, the expanded Baird Center. But this morning, Brian Kramp has a sneak peek of the state-of-the-art venue that features the latest green building technology, inclusive accommodations including temperature controlled and sound-proofed pods for guests.