Milwaukee's ALBA, Parkside Schools virtual over COVID concerns

Milwaukee Academia de Lenguaje y Bellas Artes (ALBA) and Milwaukee Parkside School for the Arts will move to virtual learning starting Thursday, Feb. 3 over COVID concerns.

Students will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Feb. 16, the first day of school after the conclusion of MPS' 10-day COVID-19 quarantine period.

The students, families, and staff of each school were first notified about the transition to virtual learning Wednesday, Feb. 2. The decision to move to virtual learning was made to decrease the likelihood of spreading COVID-19, due to the school community reporting that three percent or more of the total school population has tested positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

School staff will report to their respective buildings and work independently from their individual classroom or office space. Students and families can expect additional outreach from their child's teacher on instructions for virtual learning. Families should contact the school if they are in need of technology assistance.

MPS requires all students, staff, and visitors to wear face-coverings while encouraging everyone to cover sneezes and coughs, practice physical distancing, and wash hands thoroughly and often.