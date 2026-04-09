Milwaukee's Juneteeth Pageant; teens, kids encouraged to register

article

FOX6 is a proud partner of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebration. This year, our own Mary Stoker Smith will be hosting the Juneteenth pageant.

Juneteenth pageant

What we know:

FOX6 is seeking amazing kids and teenagers to become Little Miss Juneteenth, Mr. Juneteenth Junior, Miss Juneteenth, and Mr. Juneteenth.

We are looking for confident and creative kids and teenagers to step up and represent. This is your chance to celebrate your culture, share your voice, and grow as a leader.

What you can do:

All you need is a 250-word essay, a 2.5 grade point average (GPA), a showcase talent, and a passion to make a difference. If you or someone you know is ready to be part of something special, sign up at JuneteenthMilwaukee.com.