Now in its 18th year, Feed Your Soul has raised more than $900,000
Brian is in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood finding out how you can be a part of this year’s event.
Local artists are once again using their talent to help feed those in need at Milwaukee’s 18th Annual Feed Your Soul. Brian is at the House Of Rad, home to this fundraiser benefitting Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.
Did you know that if you donate just one dollar to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin that equals 4 meals for those in need?
Brian is helping them kick off the 18th Annual Feed Your Soul where their goal is to raise $100,000 or 400,000 meals for families and individuals facing hunger in our area.
About Feed Your Soul (website)
This year marks the 18th anniversary of Feed Your Soul. Following our virtual platform last year, we will forge ahead with a hybrid model. The event will kick-off Tuesday, November 2nd at 5 p.m. when the virtual auction opens. The event will close the night of Friday, November 5th at the House of RAD.
The 18th Annual Feed Your Soul is bringing together artists, makers, and design professionals to help raise money to feed the community
Brian is at House Of Rad finding out how artists are giving back during this crucial time.
This year marks the 18th anniversary of Feed Your Soul
Brian is in Riverwest at the House Of Rad with some of the amazing pieces local artists donated for the cause.
Now in its 18th year, Feed Your Soul has raised more than $900,000 providing nearly 2.7 million meals to families
Brian is in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood finding out how you can be a part of this year’s event.