Milwaukee County Zoo summer exhibit: 'Journey to the Ice Age'

Milwaukee County Zoo summer exhibit: 'Dino Don's Journey to the Ice Age'
MILWAUKEE - Summer is around the corner, and the Milwaukee County Zoo wants to take you on a journey back to the time when woolly mammoths ruled the world. Brian Kramp is at the zoo to give us a sneak peek at the exhibit called Dino Don's Journey to the Ice Age.
For more information on the summer exhibit at the Milwaukee County Zoo, go to milwaukeezoo.org/visit/upcoming-events.
Ice Age mammals and snakes at the Milwaukee County Zoo
Ice Age mammals are not the only creature you are going to see at the Dino Don's Journey to the Ice Age exhibit.
