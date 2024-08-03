Aviation event aims to inspire Milwaukee youth: 'It was wonderful'

article

Members of the Milwaukee County Youth Commission saw the city from a different perspective on Saturday morning.

The Young Eagles Rally Flight took commission members from the ground at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport to the skies. The event aimed to inspire a passion for aviation and introduce youth to potential careers in the field.

"It was wonderful. I got to see Milwaukee from a different view," said Daniel Damon of Milwaukee, the youth commissioner for District 10. "On commercial airplanes you won't be able to see the different views of Milwaukee. I got to see the top of the skyscrapers and stuff like that, which is cool."

Milwaukee County Youth Commission aviation event at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

The Milwaukee County Youth Commission was reestablished in May 2022. It serves as a representative body for the county's youth and provides advisory recommendations to the Board of Supervisors. There are 20 members, including at least one commissioner per supervisory district.

"I am excited to provide our youth commissioners with this exciting opportunity," Supervisor Kathleen Vincent, who organized the event, said in a statement. "I organized this event to help our young leaders explore new perspectives and gain insights into the field of aviation. My hope is that it inspires a lasting interest in aviation and opens up new career paths for our youth."