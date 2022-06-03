Milwaukee World Festival's Don Smiley departing after 2023

article

Leadership changes are coming to Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF). It was announced on Friday, June 3 that Don Smiley, Chief Executive Officer, will remain in the role of Chief Executive Officer through December 2023. The MWF board unanimously approved Smiley’s recommendation to name Sarah Pancheri President of the organization.

A news release says Pancheri has been with MWF since 2015 when Smiley hired her as Vice President of Sales and Marketing, responsible for sponsorships, partnerships, advertising, and public relations. In 2019, Smiley promoted her to Chief Operating Officer, adding oversight of operations and event management to her responsibilities.

Don Smiley issued the following statement in a news release:

"Sarah is one of the most talented executives I have ever hired and promoted. She has played a crucial role in our success, building an all-star team that continues to create value for our sponsors, partners, and fans. She has forged relationships locally and nationally with a variety of stakeholders who recognize the value of Henry Maier Festival Park and associating with Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance, the World’s Largest Music Festival."

Sarah Pancheri issued this statement:

"I have had the good fortune to grow with this organization and am excited to have an opportunity to further enhance our mission. In partnership with Don, I look forward to continuing to deliver a diverse calendar of events which represents the world’s top talent as well as festivals which consistently engender significant civic pride."

This is a developing story.