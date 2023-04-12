Milwaukee World Festival job fair April 15

article

Over 2,000 seasonal workers are needed from May-October 2023 for the upcoming festival season at Henry Maier Festival Park.

From concerts to cultural, ethnic, and other special events, including Summerfest, employees will have the opportunity to work over 30 events and be a part of the vibrant festival season.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) is hosting a job fair this Saturday, April 15 from 10:00 am. – 2:00 p.m. All applicants who attend, apply, and interview at the job fair will receive one general admission ticket to Summerfest 2023 and a FREE Cousins Sub.

Positions with MWF offer competitive wages, flexible scheduling, paid training, and perks including admission tickets to Summerfest, food vouchers, and live music.

A variety of exciting job opportunities are available in the following departments:

Security

Food and Beverage Operations

Facilities and Ground Operations

Guest Services

Admissions, and more

During this hiring event, on-the-spot job offers will take place. Applicants are encouraged to bring a driver’s license, direct deposit information, and Social Security Card or passport.

Apply early and complete an online application at Jobs.Summerfest.com

When:

Saturday, April 15, 2023

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.