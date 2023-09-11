Milwaukee woman's home shot up; fear forced her family into hiding

Gunfire has forced a Milwaukee into hiding.

A Milwaukee woman fears for her safety – so FOX6 News agreed we would not show her face. But her concern is crystal clear.

"I don’t know what’s going on," the woman said. "I’m frustrated, I’m afraid, I’m afraid for my children."

The woman said that fear began on Sept. 2.

"The first shooting. It was about 8 o’clock in the morning," the woman said. "Heard loud bop, bop, bop. I didn’t think about it being a gunshot."

The woman said a bullet hit the gas meter, forcing the entire family to evacuate.

"First person I called was We Energies. After that I called the fire department. Fire department called the police. Police found a shell in the middle of the street, only found one," the woman said.

It did not stop there. The woman said more gunfire hit the home on the city's north side less than a week later – around 1 a.m.

"My daughter came in the room and said mom they’re shooting," the woman said. "I didn’t even know there was a hole in the bathroom window until she was going to the bathroom and saw the glass in the tub."

The woman believes the shooter was targeting a home but got the wrong one.

"I don’t understand where this is all stemming from. I don’t know if it’s from someone who stayed there prior. We just moved in January or February," the woman said.

The family does not feel safe going back to the house – especially with children. They have had to stay with loved ones and at hotels. Money is running out.

"Right now it’s a predicament and I don’t know how we’re going to get out of it. If we don’t find out what’s going on or who this person is or who these people are," the woman said.

The woman said she has been in contact with officers. The family will not feel safe until a shooter is caught.

FOX6 News asked police for information on the investigation. We have not heard back.