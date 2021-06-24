Milwaukee woman's dog stolen, reward offered

A pet owner's worst nightmare: letting your dog out in your back yard — and then someone steals it.

FOX6 spoke with a woman who is now offering a reward to get her dog back.

"When I woke up this morning, I was crying because my dog is used to walking in my room. I’m used to seeing him. I’m used to getting up and letting my dogs out, I’m used to playing with my babies – my daughter is frantic about this," Lois Ann Taylor said.

For Taylor, it’s been a tough 24-hours.

"Yesterday morning I had let my dogs out to use the bathroom like I do any other morning around 9 o’clock," Taylor said.

When she went back to let her two dogs back in…

"When I got back there some ladies told me that somebody picked my dog up and put them in his car," she said.

According to a surveillance video taken from a daycare, her dog escaped through a hole in her backyard near 75th and Marion and began wandering the alley.

"I went to see the video footage in the daycare and the lady showed me the two men picking my dog up. Literally forcing him into the car," she said. "They made him get in the truck and my dog tried to jump back out the window and they grabbed him, and they pulled off."

Surveillance of the dog being placed in a truck

Once the dog is in the car – the men pull away in their truck.

Taylor says she has notified police and a report for a missing dog has been filed.

Lois Ann Taylor

The animal is said to be a mostly black German Shepherd, with brown paws, and a silver streak down his back.

"Horrifying, I love my dog so much. I don’t want nobody to mistreat my dog. I’m really adamant about getting my dog back home. I do have a reward for my dog if anyone knows where he is at, find him, and bring him back home. I have a $1,000 reward out there for my dog," Taylor said.

Anyone with information on the dog's whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee police.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android