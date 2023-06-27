Milwaukee woman's car stolen with Boston Terrier inside -- again

A Milwaukee woman said her stolen car is the least of her worries because of who was inside.

On Monday night, June 26, Jamie Soto said she saw two boys get in her car. They got away with her Land Rover and an important family member; her dog, Bruno, who has been stolen from his family before.

"I bring him here every day," said Soto. "He plays with every dog."

On Tuesday, Currie Dog Park was missing one of its most enthusiastic guests.

"Everyone here knows Bruno," said Soto.

Bruno

Soto said she and her 14-year-old son take their Bruno the Boston Terrier everywhere, including the laundromat on Lovers Lane they were at on Monday night. Soto said they went inside for a few minutes to get their laundry, and someone else got away with their car.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"From there, we just chased them as far as we could, heard gunshots coming off," said Soto. "I don't even care about the vehicle. I have insurance on it. I just want my dog."

This wasn't her first search for Bruno.

Bruno

Soto spoke with FOX6 a year and a half ago when someone stole her car at a Christmas lights display. Bruno was inside then, too. They ended up finding him unharmed. This time, Soto said she thought she'd locked her car but thinks her older fob must not have worked.

After a night of Soto and her son thinking they wouldn't get to see Bruno again, someone posted about finding Bruno on social media on Tuesday morning, but he was in bad shape.

"He's just in so much pain," said Soto. "He just sits there and stares at you."

Bruno

Soto said veterinarians told her Bruno suffered a broken pelvis and fractures, and he'll need expensive surgery. She can't be sure exactly how Bruno was hurt, but she said her goal is to get him back to the dog park, determined to not let anyone steal Bruno's joy.

"I would do anything, obviously, for my dog because that's our family," said Soto.

Since Bruno got home, Soto said her son hasn't left his side. Her family has a GoFundMe page to help raise money for his surgery.

In the meantime, police said they're looking for whoever did this and the stolen car.