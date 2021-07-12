Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee woman shot while driving

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee woman, 34, was shot while driving near 9th and Burleigh Monday, July 12.

Police said the shots were fired shortly before 4:30 p.m. 

The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

