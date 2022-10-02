Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle

article

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2.

A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release says he spotted an SUV driving in the left lane at a slow rate of speed failing to move over for traffic that was passing in the right lane and hitting their brakes.

The trooper pulled the woman over just east of Willow Glen Road. The trooper noticed an open bottle of alcohol in the car and conducted a sobriety test. The driver was then placed under arrest.

The Milwaukee woman was cited with operating while intoxicated (1st offense) with passengers under the age of sixteen, operating after revocation 2nd, possession of open intoxicants, obstructing traffic, and operator failure to have passengers seatbelted. The news release says the woman was released to a responsible party. The children were released to the custody of their grandmother.