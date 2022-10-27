Milwaukee woman killed while sleeping 13 years ago, podcast sheds new light

Ashleigh Love, 19, was shot and killed 13 years ago by an intruder who came into her home while she was sleeping, and the killer got away. Over a decade later, there's been no justice for her family. On Thursday, Oct. 27, a podcast was released with the hope it will help turn up her killer.

Even in a quiet cemetery in New Berlin, peace can be hard to find.

"This is the first time I’ve been here since the burial," said Austin Geiger, friend of Love. "It brings a lot of memories back. She would have gone far."

Never far away is love for Ashleigh Love.

Ashleigh Love

"She brought people up," said Geiger. "That’s part of what we loved about her."

Geiger said he could hardly find the words when he learned what happened to his friend and co-worker.

"Like, what? She doesn’t, no. She doesn’t hang out with a crowd that would bring that sort of thing around her," said Geiger.

Love’s family says she was killed by an intruder in the early morning hours of Oct. 6, 2009, shot to death while she was sleeping in her bedroom near 64th and Hampton.

"I love talking about Ashleigh," said Tammy Love, Ashleigh's mother. "Not that night, but I love talking about her."

Tammy Love has watched seasons change – 13 years' worth – with no answers.

"It’s always, who? Why?" said Tammy Love. "They would come up with different scenarios. Was it the wrong house? Robbery? You never really could figure it out."

Out of Los Angeles, Kyle Olson talked to family and friends about their theories in his podcast "Love & Justice."

"I still find myself shaking my head in disbelief," said Olson. "It really spans the gauntlet of everything your imagination could possibly comprehend."

Olson knows how important the search for justice is to loved ones, himself included. He grew up in South Milwaukee and was best friends with Ashleigh Love’s brother.

"Our hope is everyone listening to this can come to this with a bit of perspective and understand it has been 13 years, and now is the time to say something," said Olson.

They hope more talk about the case will turn something up.

"It will help get us through the rest of our lives," said Tammy Love.

Ashleigh Love

"It would mean a lot," said Geiger. "Finally bring some sense of closure."

Police said they are looking for whoever did this. Anyone with information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, is asked to call them.

Love's family hopes this podcast can help police with the case by bringing it to the forefront again.