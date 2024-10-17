Milwaukee woman killed; sister guilty, sentenced to 7 years prison

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Kiara Gaines on Wednesday, Oct. 16 to seven years in prison plus another ten years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal stabbing of her own sister in April 2023.

A Milwaukee County jury found Gaines guilty of second-degree reckless homicide in September.

Tessa Gaines, 35, was found lying on a porch at 45th and Hadley and was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed she had stab wounds to her left lung and heart.

A criminal complaint says Kiara Gaines was arrested when she came out of the home where police found a kitchen knife with blood on the approximately eight-inch blade.

A witness said the sisters lived together for about two months and had been "feuding," the complaint says. According to prosecutors, Tessa Gaines arrived that day and argued with another family member on the porch when the witness saw Kiara Gaines stab her sister with a kitchen knife.