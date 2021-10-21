Milwaukee woman hit, killed pedestrian; gets probation

article

Shamira Rolark was sentenced to four years of probation, including one year in the House of Correction, for a crash that killed a Milwaukee pedestrian in March.

Rolark, 23, pleaded guilty to knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended – causing death – on Oct. 15, court documents show. The crash happened near 27th and Hadley.

When they arrived on the scene, police found the victim lying on 27th Street. An SUV operated by Rolark was stopped nearby, a criminal complaint states.

Rolark "admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day" when investigators questioned her. The complaint also indicates Rolark's "driving license status is currently SUSPENDED." She also had one prior "operating after suspension" conviction and three prior "operating without a license" convictions.

The judge initially sentenced Rolark to three years in prison and one year of probation but stayed that sentence.

