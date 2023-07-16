Milwaukee woman fatally struck by 2 cars, 1 driver in custody

article

A 27-year-old Milwaukee woman was fatally struck by two cars near 22nd and Greenfield on Saturday night, July 15.

Milwaukee police said the incident happened around 10 p.m.

A pedestrian was crossing Greenfield southbound at 23rd when a vehicle traveling eastbound on Greenfield struck the pedestrian.

The vehicle continued eastbound on Greenfield without stopping.

A second vehicle that was following the first car also struck the same person. The second vehicle was driven by a 52-year-old man from Plymouth. The man stopped and remained at the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries. The second vehicle driver was taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.

