Milwaukee woman charged, fatally struck bicyclist with car near 12th and Fond du Lac

Latonya Johnson, 48, of Milwaukee has been charged in connection to the death of a bicyclist hit near 12th and Fond du Lac in Milwaukee.

Johnson, who remained at the scene of the accident, is charged with one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended, causing death in the July 25 accident.

A criminal complaint states that a man was hit while on his bicycle that day around 10:20 p.m. and pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. An autopsy found the victim died of multiple blunt-force injuries.

Johnson told police, the complaint states, that the victim veered in front of her car and that she ran him over. She also told police that she knew her driver's license was suspended.

According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation documents, Johnson had been convicted of operating after suspension four times in 2020 and once in 2017. She was most recently ticketed for such an offense on Feb. 26, 2020. Police body camera footage from that incident shows Johnson driving the same car, and records the officer telling her that her license is suspended.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 5.