Milwaukee woman abducted, shot at near 6th and Vliet

A Milwaukee woman was abducted near 6th and Vliet Thursday afternoon, Oct. 20.

Milwaukee police said the woman was running from a man, 31, who fired multiple times at the woman but did not hit her.

The man then grabbed the woman and drove off.

Police identified and located both individuals. The man was arrested, and police determined the woman wasn't hurt.

Two firearms were recovered, police said.