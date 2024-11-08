Milwaukee woman celebrates 105th birthday
MILWAUKEE - Marion Magestro of Milwaukee celebrated her 105th birthday on Friday.
Magestro came to the U.S. in 1930 and has lived in Wisconsin ever since. She now lives at the Milwaukee Catholic Home Health & Rehab Center on the city's east side.
She has the following words of wisdom: "I always say, be kind to people, and they'll return the favor for you. If you're stubborn and always want it your way – uh-uh, doesn't work."