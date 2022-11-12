Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market kicks off 14th season: 'Pure joy'

article

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market returned for its 14th season Saturday Nov. 12.

On any cold day, patrons can look forward to a warm welcome while exploring fresh foods and connecting with local vendors.

"Fresh apples picked from the tree. We have local honey. We have a lot of local food artisans," said Venice Williams.

The market is located at 53rd and Capitol. There, patrons will find a variety of products to purchase.

"The purpose of the market is to provide freshly produced food products and artisan products to the greater Milwaukee area," Williams said.

Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market

The room is filled with the sweet smells of spices, soaps and more. It's a chance for locals and regular shoppers to connect with vendors from near and far.

"Some of our entrepreneurs and businesses, they’re coming from this 50-75 mile radius of the state." said Williams. "Our goal is joy. Pure joy."

With a few exceptions during the holidays, the market will run every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. now through April 29. More details can be found on the market's website.