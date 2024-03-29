Milwaukee police chase into West Allis, 2 taken into custody

article

A Milwaukee police chase into West Allis ended with two people in custody on Friday night, March 29.

West Allis police got involved in the chase around 6:25 p.m. and performed a PIT maneuver on a fleeing pickup truck. That truck then spun and hit the squad near 59th and Mitchell.

There were two people in the pickup truck, one of whom police said then got out and ran. That person was later taken into custody, and both people were turned over to MPD.

No one was hurt as a result of the crash.

In addition to West Allis and Milwaukee police, FOX6 News saw U.S. Marshals at the scene.