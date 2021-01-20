Milwaukee welcomes Harris as VP: 'A woman who represents all of us'

Kamala Harris made history Wednesday, Jan. 20 when she was sworn in as America's first female vice president. The new chapter was celebrated nationwide, including in Milwaukee.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Harris is breaking barriers in becoming the first woman, first Black American and first South Asian American to hold the office.

"For me, personally, as an Indian person, to see Kamala Harris sworn in as vice president is amazing," said Sachin Chheda, political consultant and former chair of the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County.

Chheda has met the new vice president many times. Both are children of immigrants.

Kamala Harris as a young girl.

"She really has had that breadth of experience," said Chheda. "I think it’s going to be very important and very helpful that she brings that legacy and that vision."

His politically active family watched the historic inauguration.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Newly sworn in U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris hugs her husband Doug Emhoff during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During t Expand

"We want them to see the effects of that engagement, and that it comes to moments like this where we have a peaceful transition of power in this country and we can really put this country on track," said Chheda.

For Black women like Gloria Terry, the nation’s new vice president brings pride and possibility.

"I see her as a warrior," said Terry. "I appreciate her strength, her courage, her tenacity. I appreciate her as a woman who represents all of us."

Kamala Harris in Berkeley growing up. Photo: Kamala Harris

"She has the strength, and the fortitude, and the intelligence and the leadership qualities to get it done," said Harris. "This country is going to get back on track."

Vice President Harris was escorted to the inauguration by Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who faced rioters at the Capitol Jan. 6.