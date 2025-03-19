Milwaukee wedding, event venue shut down; groups step up to help

The Brief Black Swan MKE, a wedding and event venue in Milwaukee, has suddenly shut down. At least a dozen venues have offered up their spaces for couples impacted by the sudden closure. The company said in a statement, "It can't comment at this time."



More brides and grooms are scrambling after a Milwaukee wedding venue suddenly shut down.

Brides, grooms get no notice

What we know:

At least a dozen venues have offered up their spaces for couples impacted by the sudden closure of Black Swan MKE. Court documents show the owners of Plant No. 4, operated by Black Swan MKE, were evicted in November 2024.

FOX6 News has reached out to Black Swan MKE several times over the last two days. The company said in a statement, "It can't comment at this time" – and asked FOX6 news to hold off until next week.

Mother of a bride speaks out

Local perspective:

It took more than two years to plan, but her daughter's big day was almost here. But now, Tess said her daughter only has three weeks to find a new wedding venue.

"It’s just mind-boggling to me that a company can be this ruthless," Tess said. "It was so emotional for her. We are three weeks away from her wedding. They didn’t even notify her that there were any issues. Nothing. They just wanted the money."

Tess said the couple booked their wedding for April 12 at Plant No. 4. She only found out the venue had closed when she saw the story on FOX6 News.

"It’s just been gut-wrenching to be honest," Tess said. "To request money in January for a final payment, that, in itself, is so unethical. So unethical."

Brooke Moder and her fiance, Calvin Miller, booked with a different Black Swan MKE venue, Eagle's Crest.

Engaged couple scrambles

What they're saying:

"Having to find a new venue, we are going to have to put another deposit down and it's something we weren’t prepared for financially," the couple said. "Stomach dropped, devastated, shocked. It's heartbreaking too because we’ve been working so hard on this day for the past year."

Venues, hospitality groups step up

Big picture view:

Some venues are trying to save the day, with more than a dozen hospitality groups are now stepping in, offering to help couples avoid a big disaster before their big day.

"Everybody was talking, saying what can I do to help?" Saz’s Hospitality Group Director of Business Development Jaime Peterson said. "Get these people back into a happy place and excited about planning their wedding again."

Saz’s Hospitality Group isn’t the only group or venue to help save the day. The complete list includes:

Women’s Club Wisconsin

Shank Hall

The Barley Room

Saz's Hospitality Group - South Second, Jan Serr Studio, The George and Madcap Lounge, The Marcus Performing Arts Center, Western Lakes Golf Club

Pabst Theater Group - Turner Hall, Vivarium, The Fitzgerald

Pilot Project Brewing

The Gage

River Valley Historic Center