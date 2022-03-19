Milwaukee Wave take game 1 against St. Louis Ambush

The 7-time Champion Milwaukee Wave were able to hold on to victory Friday night in St. Charles, Missouri as they defeated the St. Louis Ambush at The Family Arena, keeping their MASL playoff chances alive.



"This is a special win tonight," said Milwaukee Wave Head Coach Giuliano Oliviero. "St. Louis has so many dangerous players that can score and to hold them to 2 goals in their own home; I’m very proud of the guys."



Milwaukee Wave goals were scored by Tyler Turner (Q1), Gordy Gurson (Q2), and Ian Bennett (Q3). An outstanding defensive effort was put up by Milwaukee Wave Goalkeeper Joey Kapinos, who only allowed two goals, took 18 shots against and had 17 saves on the night for a save percentage of %.944.



"It’s always difficult to play away, in front of a decent crowd and against a good team," said Kapinos after the game. "They (Ambush) beat us a lot this year, so we had to show up and show out and finally we put a win the column for us. Hopefully, we keep this momentum as we finish out the season."



The Wave head back to Milwaukee for some downtime on Saturday before the Sunday afternoon rematch at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, in what is the most important game of the season for MKE.



"Now that we are tied for the final playoff spot with St. Louis we know Sunday is going to be intense," added Oliviero. "But we have the advantage; playing at home and in front of the best fans in the league. It’s not going to be easy but we’re looking forward to it."